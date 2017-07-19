Health Insurer to Leave Exchange, Local Hospital not Impacted

(July, 19th) Dover, Ohio – Union Hospital is not expected to see an impact after an Ohio health care provider announces planes to leave the exchange.

Director of Community Relations Darrin Lautenschleger says early this year Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced they would be pulling from the healthcare exchange by 2018. He explains that Union Hospital does not have a contract with Anthem, which means that patients under the insurer who received care at would not have received the cost associated with the insurer.

“In addition, Union Hospital, in general, had treated very few patients who had insurance through the exchange program as provided for in the Affordable Care Act.”

Anthem is expected to leave the exchange by 2018 and area counties to see an impact include Coshocton, Holmes, and Knox..

