Healthcare Commitments Applauded in State Budget

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Columbus, Ohio) One of the most notable aspects of Governor John Kasich’s new two-year budget proposal is continued funding of Medicaid expansion.

Tara Britton with the Center for Community Solutions explained there are concerns about the possibility of adding a monthly premium that could affect about 150,000 people.

“Premiums have been proposed for certain parts of Medicaid population, between 100 and 138 percent of federal poverty level. We always have concerns there around, are folks able to keep their access to coverage and access to care when premiums are imposed?”

The proposal does not include a backup should states lose Medicaid expansion funding if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act.

Britton commended the Kasich administration for continuing to invest in mental health and addiction and addressing the opiate crisis.

The proposal also expands Medicaid Managed-Care plan to Ohioans living in long-term care facilities and changes the Medicaid Managed-Care Tax, a sales tax that doesn’t conform to federal regulations.

Instead Kasich is calling for a tax on health-insurance companies. Britton added that this area could cause local governments to lose out on tax revenue.

“We still don’t know how exactly that’s going to impact local governments. They had been benefiting from the sales tax up to this point, and we’ll have more questions around this going forward and lots of things there to still work out.”

The budget blueprint features nearly $67 billion in spending over the two years, but is about $4.3 billion less than the previous biennium.

