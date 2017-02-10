Healthy Tusc Chosen for National Program

Mary Alice Reporting:

A local Task Force is selected to participate in an exclusive national program.

Healthy Tusc Chairperson Kim Nathan explained they were one of just five teams selected to join the 2017 National Leadership Academy for Public Health Cohort.

The group will travel to Atlanta to meet with top leaders in the nation and discuss public health services. Nathan added the program will provide information for continued community health improvement.

Nathan will be joined by Diane Lautenschleger, Katie Seward, and Steph Wills for the three day program in Atlanta.

