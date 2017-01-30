Helen F. McAbier – January 28, 2017

Helen F. McAbier, 91, of Port Washington, died Saturday, January 28, 2017 in her home under the care of Community Hospice.

Helen was born September 18, 1925 in New Philadelphia to the late Ernest and Susie (Stull) Lax. She married the late Fred Edward McAbier, who preceded her in passing in 2010 after 67 years of marriage.

Helen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her family. She also enjoyed bowling and walking on the East side of New Philadelphia.

She will be deeply missed by her four children, Pamela (Bob) McCoy of New Philadelphia, Karen Mortimer of Fredericktown, Ohio, Raymond McAbier of New Philadelphia and Nancy (Chuck) Hunter of Port Washington; her grandchildren, Fred (Carl) McAbier, Ronnie (Corinne) McAbier, Brian McAbier, Libby (Ray) McAbier, Jennifer McAbier, Loren Kalt, Mark (Christine) Kalt, Tracy (Pat) Walker, Shelley (Pete, companion) Kondas, Kevin Cox, Derek McAbier and Steven McAbier; numerous great grandchildren; special family friends, Elizabeth and Teo; and a sister-in-law, Betty Cvengros of Louisville.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; a son, Fred McAbier; her son-in-law, Raymond Mortimer; one sister and two brothers; and her great-granddaughter, Peyton.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Helen’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

