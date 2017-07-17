Helen Lahmers – July 13, 2017

Helen Lahmers, 79, of Dover and formerly of Gnadenhutten, went home to be with the Lord, in Union Hospital at Dover on July 13, 2017.

Born September 19, 1937 in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Mary G. (Comanita) Wright.

On August 4, 1967, Helen married Raymond “Bud” E. Lahmers, Jr. in Washington, Pennsylvania with The Rev. Dozer officiating. Together, they were blessed with a life of love and family.

Helen and Bud built and founded the former Settlement House Restaurant in Gnadenhutten where they served a variety of excellent meals for many years. Helen also owned and operated Helen’s In Home Decorating and South Ceramics where she taught and sold ceramics.

She served her community through the Tuscarawas County Election Board as a poll worker on Election Day. Additionally, she was passionate about overseeing her family’s interest in Quarter horses.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Bud, of Dover; her daughters, Cathy (Steve) Wells of Gnadenhutten, Victoria Lahmers and Rayna (Kendall) Garrett, both of Dover; her grandchildren, Aaron (Nikki) Wells, Travis (Alex) Wells, Tori (Josh) Noah, Candi (Ty) Enama, Jessica (Marcus) Schwarm, Zachary Cox, Megan Cox, Colton (Melissa) Garrett, Dillon Garrett, and Abriel (Matt) Miller; great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, and Luke Wells, Gracelynn Noah, Ella, Camden, and Emma Enama, Genevieve and Bronson Schwarm, and Sophia and Connor Garrett; her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Harrold, Nancy Levengood, and Linda (Jim) Kilgore.; and her nieces, Debbie (Tom) Brown and Karen Vance.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene (Rich) Anderson.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will be held in the Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church on Monday beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastors Rod Phillips and David Wing co-officiating. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park.

After the committal service, friends are invited to the Dover Foursquare Gospel Church where a meal will be prepared and served by her church family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church, 7325 US 250, Dennison, Ohio 44621.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Helen by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.