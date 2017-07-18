Helen M. Randolph – July 15, 2017

Helen M. Randolph, 96, of Dover, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Born on a farm on Crooked Run, now known as Dummermuth Road, on March 23, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Albert W. and Nora Emilie (Henney) Dummermuth.

Helen graduated from Dover High School in 1940, and was active in many school reunions. Helen married her late husband Robert Z. Randolph on August 16, 1941.

Helen had several jobs while raising her family including Associated Hardware, Midway Lumber, and Seton Square. A few of her passions were making clothes for her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as quilting. She also belonged to many card clubs, playing Bridge, Jass, and 500.

Helen will be deeply missed by her family including her daughters, Rita Brady, Robin (Brad Waldenmyer) Randolph, both of Dover; grandchildren, Stacy Young, Leigh (Chuck) Hammary, Aaron Bennett, Macie (Kevin) Galigher, and Amanda (Troy) Reilly; great-grandchildren, Logan (Stephanie Cumberland) Young, Jacob, Joshua and Jehred Bennett, Abbagail and Jillian Hammary, Keton, Kason, and Kilee Galigher, and Alana Reilly; and a special family friend, Del Ashkettle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Randa Espenschied in 2013; and five brothers.

Cremation will be cared for through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Dover Burial Park.

Memorial contributions in Helen’s memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Helen by visiting the funeral home website atwww.GeibCares.com.