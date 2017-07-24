HGTV Films at Atwood Lake

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 24th) Atwood Lake, Ohio – Filming concluded at Atwood Lake for the hit HGTV show House Hunters and the episode is expected to air between 60 and 90 days.

Gary Miller says the television crew from New York filmed in early July by showing the potential buyers properties around the Atwood Lake area.

“The people were from Pittsburg. Showed them three properties around the lake. They start out the show by telling them about each property at the Lighthouse Bistro at the West Marina, and when they finish up and make their decision we did that at the Atwood Dock and the East Marina.”

Miller adds that it was exciting to see the filming process but it will also be exciting to see the show when it airs.

“They showed house, two here at Atwood and one at Mohawk, but when it comes out on HGTV it will be Beach Front Property in Ohio at Atwood Lake.”

An on-air date has not been released yet.

