High Winds to Blame for Outages

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The lights are back on in the New Philadelphia area after high winds caused numerous power outages.

Fay White with AEP Ohio said the Wind Advisory was in effect for the area from 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“It really hampered our crews work because they could not begin work until 10:00 p.m. after the wind subsided. Winds must be under 30 mph before crews can put buckets in the air and begin to make repairs.”

White noted that much of the damage reported across the region involved downed powerlines, equipment and wires caused by fallen trees. Also, many wires that saw damage were off road so workers had to hike into the woods to make repairs which caused a delay in restorations.

As of 9:00 Thursday morning only two AEP customers remained without power in New Philadelphia, with restoration expected by noon.

