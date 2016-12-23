Holiday Travelers Urged to Stay Safe

Mary Alice Reporting:

A record number is expected to be traveling on the road this year for the Holiday.

ODOT 11 Deputy Director Lloyd MacAdam said one reason for an increase is due to the holiday’s being on a weekend.

Over 1.3 million people are predicted to travel this weekend, and he reminds drivers that there will be a lot of people on the roads with them.

MacAdam explained most road construction zones in the District have been opened to traffic.

He added while the weather looks mild for the weekend any moisture that gathers on the roads can freeze with the cooler temperatures.

And everyone is reminded to download the OHGO app for up-to-date road conditions and delays.

