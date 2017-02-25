Holmes County Investigates Fatal Crash

Holmes County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a single vehicle crash on State Route 241.

Preliminary reports indicate the Friday accident around 9:40pm happened when 29-year-old Nicole Witner, of Killbuck, lost control on State Route 241, in Saltcreek Township. The vehicle went off the road, struck an embankment and fence, and rolled twice before stopping on the drivers side in a field.

Nicole was transported to Aultman hospital with serious injuries. There were two passengers, a 5-year-old child who sustained minor injuries and 61-year-old Deborah Witner, of Millersburg, who was taken to a Medical Center in Canton where she was pronounced deceased.

Part of the ongoing investigation is whether seat belts were used by the front seat occupants.

