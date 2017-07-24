Home Condemned, Children Live with Grandparents

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 24th) Baltic, Ohio – Two children are now in temporary custody after Job and Family Services considered two Baltic homes unsuitable.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Sgt. Bruce Lowery says on July 20th Deputies went to the Maple Street residence after concerns that the 52-year-old male resident had not been seen for several days.

He comments that when Deputies arrived they discovered a 14-year-old was living in the home and found deplorable conditions.

“There was a layer of trash throughout the house. There was no running water, no electricity in the home. No sanitary facilities in the home that were working.”

The 52-year-old resident was taken to the hospital for a check-up related to previous medical conditions. Lowery explains that the teenager was originally going to live with a neighboring relative.

“But when Job and Family went into that home to do an assessment, the condition were not the greatest in there. There was animal feces and urine in the house; so, therefore, the 14-year-old wasn’t permitted to stay there and the child that was there was not permitted to stay there any further until that house was cleaned up also.”

Both children were taken to live with their respective grandparents.

