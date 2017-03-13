Home a Loss After Blaze

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Barnhill home is considered a loss after bursting into flames Friday night.

Midvale Fire Chief Michael Woolf says when they arrived, about 6 minutes after the call, at 1735 Roxford Street the house was about 75% involved.

Chief Woolf comments the family had left about 45 minute prior to the fire that started at the back of the home. No one was injured.

The house is a loss of about $60,000 to $80,000. He adds the State Fire Marshall assisted with the investigation for a cause, which has been ruled undetermined and unintentional.

Chief Woolf says over the weekend firefighters were called back multiple times for rekindles.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017