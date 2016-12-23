Homeless Man Indicted in Dover Murder

Michaela Maddison Reporting

A homeless man is now facing charges is a Dover murder.

Back on October 29th Arlie Gooch was found dead in his garage by his son.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer says police arrested 58-year-old Jeffrey Colaiacovo on unrelated charges earlier this month.

Thursday a Grand Jury issued a seven-count indictment including one count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, in the death of Gooch.

Styer says they believe the Colaiacovo killed Gooch while trying to commit a robbery.

If convicted, Colaiacovo could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He’s currently being held on $75,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing is set for next week.

