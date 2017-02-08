Hospital to Host Heart Health Event

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) In recognition of American Heart Month, a local hospital is offering a free heart health event this month.

Trinity Hospital Twin City is encouraging area residents to take an active role in battling heart disease, the leading cause of death in Tuscarawas County.

The hospital is hosting a free “Love Your Heart” health fair and mini seminar on Thursday, February 16th.

According to the 2015 Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by Health Tusc, many local residents have risk factors for heart disease. 45 % of county adults have been diagnosed with high blood cholesterol and 40% have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

During the event at the hospital’s first floor St. Francis Conference room, Dr. Tim McKnight, Board Certified Family Practitioner and Director of the hospital’s Fit for Life Program, will share valuable information with attendees.

The seminar will also include a health fair with healthy snacks and education on eating healthy, managing stress and staying active.

