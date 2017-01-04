Hospital, Library Partner in Health Seminar

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A local hospital is offering some help when it comes to keeping healthy New Year’s resolutions.

Trinity Hospital Twin City and the New Philadelphia Library are partnering in a free weight loss mini seminar on Wednesday.

According to the Health Tusc 2015 Community Health Needs Assessment report, about 73% of Tuscarawas County residents are overweight.

Dr. Tim McKnight, founder of Trinity Hospital Twin City’s Fit for Life program, will be the featured speaker at the mini seminar at the library.

Dr. McKnight has helped nearly 2,000 people through the program. He will highlight key weight loss and diabetes prevention strategies.

There will also be time for the audience to ask questions.

The hospital will provide healthy snacks and the chance to win door prizes.

It’s all happening Wednesday evening at 6:00 at the New Philadelphia Library on Fair Avenue NW.

