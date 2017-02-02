Hospital Offers CPR Training

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Union Hospital is offering a CPR course this month.

The CPR for Family and Friends course will be held on February 23rd in the Reeves Auditorium of the hospital on Boulevard Street in Dover.

Officials say the course offers a practice-while-you-watch approach.

It is designed to teach a simple approach to cardio pulmonary resuscitation for those who are not health care rescuers.

Officials add the course is offered to those interested in learning CPR, but who do not need a course completion card.

The cost is $5 and registration is required by calling the hospital.

