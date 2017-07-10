Hospital Volunteers Recognized

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dennison, Ohio)Volunteer members at Trinity Twin City Hospital receive recognition for service.

Service pins were awarded to nine volunteers.

Special recognition was given to Vickie Lehman of Dennison for 20 years of service. Other recognitions include 10 years of service by volunteer Vicki Hickey of Uhrichsville.

Receiving the Volunteer of the Year award is Norma Jean McGuire of Dennison for her 24 years of service at Trinity Hospital. She has assisted with fundraising, served at the hospital’s front desk, coffee bar, and gift shop.

Community members of all ages can join the Volunteer Auxiliary.

ATwin City Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary member’s awards:

Trinity Hospital Volunteers:

Nathan McGee of Dennison

Delecta Mathias of Gnadenhutten

Joan Beorn of New Philadelphia

Pat Smith of Tuscarawas

Vicki Hickey of Uhrichsville

Vickie Lehman of Dennison

Norma Jean McGuire of Dennison

