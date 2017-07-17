Information Meeting About Foster Parents in New Philadelphia

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 17th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Increasing numbers of children entering the foster system is creating a need for more foster parents in Ohio and Tuscarawas County.

Foster Parent Recruiter and Marketer in Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties Jordann Milano explained the results of drugs is one reason why a lot of the children come into a foster parent’s home.

“A lot of these children are experiencing from substance abuse withdraws from their parents and drug addicts that they had as parents. They have a lot of grief and sadness in them”

According to Adopt Us Kids, in Ohio, there are around 12,500 children living in foster families or in other home placements, such as group homes.

Milano added that there are full-time and part-time foster parents, which is something that she will talk about during an informational meeting on Wednesday, July 19th.

“As long as you have an open heart anyone can be a foster parent so just thinking about that and think about all the people and children in need that you can help out, and it would be awesome if you could come show support and think about becoming a foster parent.”

Milano will discuss many topics about being a foster parent and the support system during the meeting at the Daily Grind Café at 7:00 p.m.

