Intersection Paving Rescheduled Near Malvern

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(Malvern, Ohio) Paving planned in Carroll County is rescheduled.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is announcing a paving project has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 15th.

Paving will take place, weather permitting, at the intersection of SR 43 and SR 183 near Malvern.

The project – rescheduled from last month – is part of the $605,000 intersection improvement project that mostly took place last year in the area.

Work included construction of an exclusive northbound right-turn lane on SR 43 and reconstruction of the traffic island on Coral Road as well as the replacement of existing traffic signals, highway lighting, new warning signs, guardrails and pavement markings.

Traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers present throughout the duration of the paving project on Saturday.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017