Intoxicated, Gun-Wielding Mother Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

(July 13th) Midvale, Ohio – A gun-wielding mother is arrested on domestic violence charges in Midvale.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Morrison confirmed deputies were called to the home on Barnhill Road Tuesday night.

“Call reporting the neighbor’s child just came over to the residence and said their parents were fighting and one of them had a gun. I believe they were escorted by their father.”

Morrison explained that when they arrived the couple, Steven and Sarah Nelisse, was still arguing.

Steven Nelisse reportedly took the gun away from his wife and hid it in the trunk of a neighbor’s car.

Sarah Nelisse was arrested on charges of Domestic Violence and Having Weapons while Intoxicated.

She pleaded not gui9lty to charges on Wednesday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court and is now in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

