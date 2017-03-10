Investigators Identify Deceased Woman

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Pike Township, Ohio) The identity of a woman whose body was found in Coshocton County is now known.

Investigators say the victim is 27-year-old Heather Ayers from the Columbus area.

At this time detectives, do not believe Ayers was a victim of a sexual related crime, but her death remains under investigation.

On Wednesday sheriff’s deputies were called when a passerby spotted a body a short distance off the roadway in a wooded area in Pike Township.

In the initial report investigators referred to the situation as a “questionable” death.

No further information is known at this time.

