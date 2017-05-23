Investigators Recover Human Remains Believed to be Missing Man

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Coshocton, Ohio) Investigators recover human remains in the search for a missing Coshocton County man.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dean Hettinger explained the family of 26-year-old Michael Hamm of the Cohocton area reported him missing back on May 16th.

In the early morning hours of May 22nd, deputies took three men into custody.

Later that same day, Hettinger confirmed human remains were located and recovered in the Wills Creek area in Linton Township. Investigators are awaiting final confirmation from the county coroner’s office.

Hettinger anticipated charges to be handed down against all three individuals in custody in connection with Hamm’s disappearance and murder Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the homicide or disappearance is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

