Irene M. Lambros – December 24, 2016

Irene M. Lambros, 86, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Hennis Care and Retirement Center at Dover, Ohio after a period of declining health due to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Irene was born January 17, 1930 at Carroll County to her mother Betty Laubscher.

Irene was the proud owner and operator of Irene’s Beauty Salon as she served the community as a beautician for over 50 years. She enjoyed bowling and golfing as well spending time with her late friend Dorothy.

She is survived by her three children, Larry (Patty) Carbary, Peggy Baker and John Gus Lambros; 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Irene is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie and her granddaughter Amy.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service will take place Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 2pm in Ridgecrest Memorial Gardens at Dover, Ohio with Pastor Scott Snyder officiating.

Memorial contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to the Pathway to Wellness, 119 2nd Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

