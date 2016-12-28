Is a Charity Legit?

Michaela Madison Reporting

With more than one-and-a-half million charitable organizations in the United States, it can be tough to decide which one to donate to.

Attorney Beverly Salhanick says it’s helpful to check out sites the grade charities such as, charitynavigator.org or give.org.

She says these sites also will tell you what percentage of donation money actually goes toward the mission of the organization, versus how much is used for administration.

Salhanick adds that you should familiarize yourself with the group’s mission and find out exactly how it tackles the problem.

The average Ohioan who itemizes deductions reported giving about 32-hundred dollars to charity in one recent year, according to the National Center for Charitable Statistics.

