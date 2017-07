Isolated Boil Alert Issued in Bowerston

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(July, 18th) Bowerton, Ohio – The Village of Bowerston is issuing an isolated boil alert.

Officials note the 24-hour boil order is in effect for only three residents on Liberty Street.

Residences affected include 212 Liberty Street, 205 Liberty Street, and 109 Liberty Street.

The alert was issued after a part broke on the main water line, which has been fixed but the boil order remains in place.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017