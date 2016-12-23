Ivan A. Kline – December 22, 2016

Ivan A. Kline 61 of Millersburg died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Pomerene Memorial Hospital at Millersburg following an unexpected illness.

He was born August 19, 1955 in Holmes County to the late Alvin J. and MarieAnn (Mast) Kline. He was the owner and operator of Charm Plumbing and was a member of New Pointe Community Church in Dover. He loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren and giving of his time to help others.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rita Hershberger whom he married April 23, 1977; his children Matt (Jen) Kline of Wooster, David (Laura) Kline of Marysville and Megan (Kyle) Stein of Denver, Colorado; his 3 grandchildren Shiloh and Gracyn Kline, and Brooke Kline and was awaiting the arrival of granddaughter Baby Stein in April; his brothers and sisters Jacob (Esther) Kline, Roy (Laura) Kline, Alvin Jr. (Miriam) Kline, Anna (Owen) Raber, Edna (John) Raber and Esther (Ura) Wengerd all of the area, sister-in-law Amanda Kline of Millersburg and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Vernon Kline.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 AM at New Pointe Community Church 3950 SR 39 Dover with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Family burial will be held in Walnut Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery prior to services at the Church. Friends may call on Monday 1-3 and 5-8 PM at the New Pointe Community Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to New Pointe Community Church in Ivan’s Memory. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

