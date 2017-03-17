J.C. Penny Store to Close at Mall

Mary Alice Reporting:

J.C. Penny stores across the United States will be closing this year, including the one at New Towne Mall.

Store Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison explained the closings are due to the competition of online shopping.

The company released a plan to optimize operations, which includes closing two distribution facilities and 138 stores.

A release stated annual cost savings are estimated around $200 million. The savings would come from expenses including administration, store occupancy, and payroll. Nationwide, about 5,000 positions will be impacted from the closures.

Many affected store will begin the liquidation process April 17th.

