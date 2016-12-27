Jack W. Haas – December 26, 2016

Jack W. Haas, 90, of Dover died Monday, December 26, 2016 at Union Hospital.

Born May 30, 1926 in Strasburg he was a son of the late Brian and Elsie Garber Haas. Jack was also preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Haas in 1983; granddaughter, Paula Jeffers and sister, Mary Kay Mizer.

He retired in 1986 as an Aerospace Engineer with Goodyear Aerospace in Akron after 37 years. He proudly served his country with the US Navy during WW II and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Cypress Lodge #604 in Strasburg. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed puzzles, playing pool with his family and woodworking.

Jack is survived by his second wife of 32 years, Margaret McPherson Haas, whom he married on July 30, 1984; children, Jeff (Rene) Haas of California, David (Joan) Haas of Bolivar; step-children, Vicky (Mark) Kordon of Dover, Rex (Cindy) Walter of Dover; brothers, Donald Haas of Cincinnati, Robert (Ella) Haas of Massillon; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5th at 2:00 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Donald Rice officiating. Friends can call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Thursday with Masonic services starting at 12:45 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Jack may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Union Hospital for their exceptional and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

