James Wesley Gatten – February 08, 2017

James Wesley Gatten, 76, of Uhrichsville, died Wednesday, February 08, 2017 in Claymont Healthcare and Rehab following a period declining health.

A son of the late Cecil and Pearl (Roupe) Gatten, James was born at Dover on May 13, 1940. On July 4, 1961 he married the former Ethel Tice and together the couple reared one daughter.

James was a 30 year employee of Republic Steel at Massillon where he worked as a Millwright. In his free time, he enjoyed competition shooting, deer hunting and fishing. He also loved golfing, playing guitar and showing his classic 1964 Ford Falcon.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, James is survived by a daughter, Misty (Gary) Hogue of Strasburg; two brothers, Lloyd (Gertrude) Gatten of Dennison and Sheldon Gatten of North Carolina.

Completing the family are his grandchildren, James Hogue, Keith Hogue, Kimberly Avon, Kevin Hogue and Kendra Hogue; 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine King and brother, Ronald Gatten.

Pastor Brian Flood will lead a service on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia where the family will greet guests one hour prior to the service from 1-2 PM .

