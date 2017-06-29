Jane Dummermuth – June 28, 2017

Jane Dummermuth, 73, of Tuscarawas, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 while in the care of Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia.

Born at Wainwright, Ohio on October 30, 1943, Jane was a daughter of the late John Donald and Sarah “Sadie” Smith Beamer.

She was a 1961 graduate of the former Tuscarawas School. Jane enjoyed gardening and placing vegetable entries in the Tuscarawas County Fair and fishing with her sister.

Jane leaves behind her son, John (Sally) Dummermuth; two grandchildren, Jacey and Jacob; a step-son, David Dummermuth; her sisters, Shirley Smith and Doris Horner; a brother, Gary (Gwen) Beamer and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and a brother, Dean Beamer.

In keeping with Jane’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care will take place through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory.

