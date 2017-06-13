Jane Elizabeth Steele – June 12, 2017

Jane Elizabeth Steele, 95, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover. Born October 12, 1921 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry Louis and May Etta (English) Wiers.

A lifelong resident of the area, Jane was a 1940 graduate of Uhrichsville High School before beginning her 40 year career in the local railroad industry. Until her retirement in 1980, Jane was one of very few women to hold the position of controller. She was very active in the Railroad Retirees Association and as a volunteer with the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, having led countless tours over the years. She was also a member of American Legion Post #230 and a life member of 40 & 8, and had been a past office holder in Twin City AARP and the Order of Eastern Star Arbutus Chapter.

On August 18, 1941, she wed Howard Nelson “Curly” Steele, beginning a nearly 60 year loving marriage. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2000. Her surviving family includes nieces, Jean (Paul) Carpenter, Susan Gorby, and Betty Fickes, and a number of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, including great-niece, Cindy DeFeo. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ono May Fickes; brother, Nick Wiers; niece, Betty Miller; and nephew, Jim Fickes.

A memorial service and celebration of Jane’s life, officiated by Rev. Gordon Furbay, will be held at 6pm on Friday, June 16, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison where visitation will be 5-6pm on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

