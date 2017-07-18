Janet C. (Kaiser) Hickenbottom – July 14, 2017

Janet C. (Kaiser) Hickenbottom, 67, of New Philadelphia, passed away July 14, 2017 following a period of declining health.

Born in Dover on February 16, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Hazel M. (Rummell) Kaiser.

Janet was a 1968 graduate of Indian Valley South High School. She dearly loved her grandchildren and spending time on the farm caring for and riding her horses.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Nadine (companion, Jeff Shepherd) Liggett and Ryan (Stephanie) Hickenbottom, both of New Philadelphia; her longtime companion, Rusty Howell of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Bailey, Kadee and Cody Hickenbottom and Alexis and Maysen Liggett; her siblings, Brad (Esther) Kaiser of West Lafayette and Sally Murphy of Newcomerstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janet by visiting the funeral home website atwww.GeibCares.com.