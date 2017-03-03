Janet Marie Miller – March 1, 2017

Janet Marie Miller 86 of Sugarcreek died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a period of declining health.

She was born January 25, 1931 in Shanesville to the late Albert “Red” Schindler and Alma (Jeandrevine) Schindler Hicks and her step father Ernest Hicks. She was a 1948 graduate of Sugarcreek Shanesville High School. She had worked at the Shanesville Post Office, The Belden Brick Company and then retired from the Huntington Bank in Sugarcreek.

Janet was a lifelong member of the Shanesville Lutheran Church, Sugarcreek American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, a member of the Dover New Philadelphia Bowling Association Hall of Fame and enjoyed golfing and fishing. She looked forward to playing cards with her ladies card group and quilting each week with the Church Ladies.

She was married on April 15, 1950 to Ora C. Miller and he died on June 12, 2011. She is survived by her three children; Ted (Ruth) Miller of Dover, Mike (Jenny) Miller of Uniontown and Colleen Uhl of Millersburg, 6 grandchildren Tad (Doriza) Miller, Brin Miller, Brenda (Duane) Trachsel, Michael (Deb) Taylor, Mandy (Brian) Yates and Trevor (Shawnacy) Miller, 11 great grandchildren Kaia Miller, Samantha and Paulina Hershberger, Sara Trachsel, Emily and Mary Burgardt, Miles and Zoe K. Yates, Kennedy, Cassidy and Elliott Miller, her brother Bill (Kay) Schindler of Sugarcreek and sister-in-law Lulu Miller of Kidron. She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather and her husband.

Services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Shanesville Lutheran Church with Barb DeBord officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-5 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Shanesville Lutheran Church PO Box 478 Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

