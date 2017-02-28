Janice Lawrence – February 26, 2017

Janice Lawrence, 64, of Stone Creek, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017 in Aultman Hospital after a period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Everett and Betty June (Muehlenbrink) Baldwin, Janice was born June 23, 1952 in Vincennes, Indiana.

Janice is survived by her sisters, Nina (Gary) Payne and Jean ( Scott) Averell and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Lawrence) Barnett and Emma (Lawrence) Paonessa.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph “Butch” Lawrence II, and her stepson, Ralph “R.C.” Lawrence III.

Keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janice by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

