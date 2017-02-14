Janice M. Porter (nee Swihart) – February 12, 2017

Janice M. Porter (nee Swihart) 75 of Pace, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017 after a 2 year battle with Cancer.

She was born February 20, 1941 in Ragersville to the late Clyde and Lavern (Finzer) Swihart. She was a 1959 graduate of Sugarcreek-Shanesville (Garaway) High School. She spent 2 years in the WAC (Women’s Army Corps), before marrying Thomas Porter who survives. She has 2 sons: William (Jennifer) Porter of Louisburg, Kansas and Jerry Porter of Pace, Florida, 2 grandchildren Eric and Rachael Porter and brothers and sisters in the area are: Tom (Thelma) Swihart of Port Washington, Ruby (Eugene) Duerr of Beach City, William (Bonnie) Swihart of Winfield, and Dale (Hope) Swihart and Sandy (Eric) Maust both of Ragersville.

No services are planned at this time. Local arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-214

1www.smithfuneral.com