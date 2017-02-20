JFS Announces New Medicaid Application Process

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services Agency is making the Medicaid application process a little easier.

Amy Dotts, Eligibility Referral Supervisor with JFS, says the County Shared Services Process also includes Portage, Ashland, Richland, Harrison, Jefferson and Washington Counties.

She says the program will likely be extended to additional departments eventually, but for now it is only available for basic Medicaid applications.

More complicated cases will be referred to an in-person meeting with a representative in the applicant’s county of residents.

Dotts added that the new process reduces wait times significantly, at times even eliminating a wait entirely.

You can reach County Shared Services officials by calling 1-844-640-OHIO (6446).

