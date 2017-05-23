Joan Marie Warren – May 21, 2017

Joan Marie Warren, 82, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, May 21, 2017 in Union Hospital at Dover following a recent period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Tipton) Wise, Joan was born April 19, 1935 at Dennison, Ohio.

Joan graduated from Dennison High School in 1953 and also attended The Ohio State University. She worked many jobs over the years, but most notably, she was a longtime realtor with Barnett Realty as well as an administrative assistant with Aamco Transmissions.

She was a longtime volunteer at Union Hospital and also made numerous blankets for the area homeless. Joan was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and New Pointe Community Church.

Joan’s greatest joy in life was her family and following her retirement nearly 20 years ago it was her priority to spend almost every day with them. She also cherished her only grandchild, Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Steven Machacek and Cheryl (Joe) McCartney both of New Philadelphia; her granddaughter, Taylor McCartney of New Philadelphia; her siblings, Jack (Bev) Wise of Dennison, and Pat Metarko of New Philadelphia and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles B. Warren, and a sister, Carol Scalambrino.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Joan’s life will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Joe Schulz officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia.

Contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to New Pointe Community Church, 3950 State Route 39, Dover, OH 44622, or to a charity of one’s choice.

