JoAnn Mercer – July 4, 2017

JoAnn Mercer, 73, of New Philadelphia, Ohio died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the Community Hospice (Truman) House following a six month battle with lymphoma.

JoAnn formerly worked several years at Park Village Health Care Center in the activities department.

Born March 23, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Frank “Whitey” and Margaret (Buddemeier) Brechbiel.

She was an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ at Dover where she previously taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was also formerly involved with the Union Hospital Twigs. She also was active in her sons high school activities and participated in the New Phila Band Parents and Delphian Chorale. She was a graduate of Dover High School. She loved making and collecting crafts and enjoyed decorating her home and spending time in her flower garden. She was a lifelong advocate for animals and wildlife. She and her husband Jim enjoyed birdwatching.

JoAnn will be sadly missed by her family that includes her husband of nearly 51 years, Jim Mercer with whom she married on Dec. 4, 1966; three sons, Scott (Song Pun) Mercer of Fremont, California, Sean Mercer of Kent, Ohio and Patrick (Kelly) Mercer of Salem, Ohio; three grandchildren, Elliot, Leah, and Olivia Mercer; a brother, Richard (Darlene) Brechbiel of Kokomo, Indiana; two sisters in law, Sara Mercer Sells and Kathy Irwin and a brother in law, Jerry “Ozzy” (Carol) Mercer along with her feline companions, Lovey and Jack and canine companion, Susie.

A private celebration of JoAnn’s life will be held at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com