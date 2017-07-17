Joel Daniel Brown – July 14, 2017

Joel Daniel Brown, age 78, of Strasburg, and formerly of Dover, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017, in his home, following a long illness.

Born October 11, 1938, in Millersburg, he was a son of the late Lyman and Lura Pyers Brown. Joel graduated from Canton Lincoln High School, and went on to attend Kent State University. He was employed by the Alfred Nickles Bakery, Navarre, and United Parcel Service in both Canton and New Philadelphia, from which he retired as a supervisor.

Joel was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, New Philadelphia. He enjoyed camping, and belonged to the Buckeye Cruisers Camping Club. Joel enjoyed the game of golf, and was a long-suffering Cleveland sports fan; he was pleased to witness the Cavs win an N.B.A. championship and the Indians in the World Series.

Survivors include his wife Jo Ellen Zingg Brown, whom he married on January 19, 1980; his children, Mark (Jill) Brown of Scio, and Christine (Arthur) Frittelli of Lake Worth, Florida; his grandchildren, Paul Reed, Morgan (Greg) Martinez, Jordan and Dakota Brown and Tyler Frittelli; and his great-grandchildren, Reagan and Riley Reed; and his little dog, Nikki.

In addition to his parents, his daughter, Theresa Warner, his brother, Richard Brown, and his longtime friend, his dachshund, Gidget preceded Joel in death.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Monday, July 17, 5 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Carey E. Sloane III officiating. Burial will be in Dover Burial Park. Following the committal, there will be a luncheon in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Joel, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home’s website.

The family suggests that contributions in Joel’s memory be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 122 Third St. N.W., or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.