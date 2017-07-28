John “Allen” Graham, Jr. – July 24, 2017

John “Allen” Graham, Jr., 91, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, July 24, 2017 in Union Hospital following a sudden illness.

A son of the late John Allen and Melissa Louise (Smith) Graham, Allen was born August 17, 1925 in Fairmont, WV.

He grew up in Morgantown, WV and served in the U.S. Army throughout Europe in WWII. During combat, a tank ran over his leg and he recovered fully with no noticeable limp. He was discharged with honors.

After the war, Allen attended the University of Pittsburgh and WVU. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from WVU.

Allen owned a trucking company and then spent most of his career in management of the utility corporation, National Fuel Gas Company in Buffalo, NY. He retired in 1995.

Despite the work that he loved, the highlight of his life was his family. While snow skiing in Buffalo in 1959, he met Carol Burd, the love of his life. After a few short weeks of knowing each other, they married with a simple ceremony.

Allen will be deeply missed by his children, Bruce (fiancé, Gina Howard) Graham, and Amy (Graham) Montan, both of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew) Slaughter of Martinsburg, WV, Katie Graham of Middletown, MD, Melissa Montan of Brooklyn, NY, Jessica Montan of Covington, KY (her partner in crime, David Ratcliff) and Justin (fiancé, Lydia Batchelder of Stillwater, OK) Montan of Charlotte, NC; step-granddaughter, Jessica Domer of New Philadelphia; younger sister, Elizabeth McConkey of Monroe, LA; great-grandchildren, Owen and Natalie Slaughter of Parkersburg, WV and Hailey Graham of West Palm Beach, FL; nephew, John (Linda) Vanderford of Lake Oswego, OR and nieces, Lisa Auvil of San Diego, CA and Beth (Alan) Cohen of Monroe, LA; great-nieces, Gretchen (Ernest) Wallace, Lisa (Reuben) White and Katy (Jeremy) Peterson; and several great-great-nieces and nephews; and dear friends, the Kimble family.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Carol, on March 20, 1970; his two-month-old daughter, Nonie; his older sister, Anne (Graham) Auvil; his brother-in-law, Carroll Auvil; and his brother-in-law and dear friend, William “Bill” McConkey.

Allen was an enthusiast of many adventurous pursuits. He earned his single-engine pilot’s license with a VFR certification and loved to fly. He also enjoyed sailing, hiking, canoeing, travelling, and was a voracious reader who could contribute knowledge and wisdom to any conversation.

Until the end, he raised beef cattle and generously shared the yield of his herd with his friends and family. His passion for farming led him to continue driving a tractor in the hay fields up until a week before he passed. His strong determination and work ethic inspired others throughout his life and will continue to do so despite his absence.

In honor of Allen’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Linn-Hert Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. Calling hours will be held in funeral home on Friday, July 28 from 3 to 4:30 pm. A memorial service will begin at 4:30.

Donations can be made in Allen’s name to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038, or Doctors without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5030.

