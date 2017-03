John Glenn Memorial Possible at Airport

Mary Alice Reporting:

Airport commissioners and city officials are working on creating a memorial for Astronaut John Glenn.

New Philadelphia Council member John Zucal says plans for a statue of Glenn are still in the works and would be a great addition to the city, since he learned to fly at Harry Clever Field.

Zucal adds no plans have been finalized as discussions continue.

Glenn, from Cambridge, was a former Astronaut and U.S. Senator. He died in December 2016.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016