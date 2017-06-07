John L. Stevenson Sr. – June 6 2017

John L. Stevenson Sr., 67, of Tuscarawas died Tuesday morning at the Mercy Medical Center in Canton following an extended illness.

John was a former employee of AMKO and Reeves Steel Company in Dover and also worked in the family business, Stevenson Memorials in New Philadelphia.

Born Jan. 26, 1950 in Dover, he was the son of the late John H. and Florence (Boose) Stevenson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Lou and his canine companion, Milenko.

He was a 1968 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Bowling was his passion and frequented most of the area bowling alleys in the area having played in numerous leagues. The highlight of his bowling career was his perfect game. He also enjoyed the Midvale Speedway. He was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in New Philadelphia and the Uhrichsville Moose Lodge and it’s bowling league.

John will be sadly missed by his family including his three children, John L. (Libby) Stevenson Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri, Christin (Jason) Marzilli of Bolivar, and Brian Stevenson of New Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Zach, Mitch, Austin, Zaylah, Quinn, Jake, Karlie, and Kayden; two sisters and a brother Clare (Chris) Stevenson of New Philadelphia, Linda (Jim) Levengood of Dover, and Harlene (Paul) Reidenbach of Newark; his cat, Tubby and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5-8pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. Cremation will take place and private graveside services will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Those who cannot attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of John can sign the online guestbook by visiting the “obituaries” link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

Because of John’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com