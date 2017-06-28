John W. Helmsdoerfer Sr. – June 26, 2017

John W. Helmsdoerfer Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of Dover died Monday, June 26, 2017 at Wesley Glen in Columbus following an extended illness.

John retired in 1985 as billing supervisor at Reeves Steel in Dover where he worked for over 36 years. Following retirement, he was an associate with Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory at Dover for nearly 20 years.

Born June 6, 1930 in Dover, he was the son of the late Walter and Ethel (Wallick) Helmsdoerfer. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Cope Mason and his half brother, Gerald Beers.

He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ at Dover where he previously served as an elder. He was an active member of the former Dover Elks Lodge where he was a Past Exalted Ruler and the coach of the ritual team for many years and former member of the Dover Tornado Club. He was a 1948 graduate of Dover High School. An avid sports fan, he rarely missed a Dover Tornado football game and also a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball teams and the Cleveland Indians. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and the numerous vacations in Myrtle Beach.

He will be sadly missed by his family that includes his wife Agnes (Cheslock) Helmsdoerfer with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on Aug. 15; a son and daughter in law John and Kim Helmsdoerfer Jr. of Westerville, Ohio; two grandchildren, John III and Natasha Helmsdoerfer of Princeton Junction, New Jersey and Kristen Nicole Helmsdoerfer of Austin, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service celebrating John’s life will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 beginning at 11am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover with Pastor Tom Dunkle officiating. Interment will be in the Dover Burial Park. A reception will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am. Those cannot attend or may wish to express a fond memory of John can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43214.

