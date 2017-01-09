Joseph C. Yoder – January 06, 2017

Joseph C. Yoder 46 of 9891 Pleasant Hill Rd NW Dundee died Friday, January 06, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident.

He was born December 27, 1970 in Holmes County to Crist J.A. and Esther J. (Burkholder) Yoder of Baltic. He was employed at Skyline Corp. in Sugarcreek as a cabinet builder and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marilyn Hershberger whom he married on April 29, 1993; his children Cheryl Sue Yoder and Christopher Jay Yoder both of the home; his brothers and sisters Norman C. (Ina) Yoder, Naomi (Nelson E.) Weaver, and Barbara Ann (Wayne J.) Yoder all of Millersburg, Roy C. (Rosie) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Marie (Reuben E.) Weaver of Dundee, Fannie Mae (Ivan D.) Yoder of Sugarcreek and Owen C. (Leanna) Yoder of Baltic; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry (Beulah) Hershberger of Sugarcreek.

Services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Alvin Swartzentruber Residence 9565 Pleasant Hill Rd. Dundee with Bishop David Fry officiating. Burial will be in Yoder Cemetery in Wayne Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime after 3:00 PM on Saturday at the Swartzentruber Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home.

