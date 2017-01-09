Joy Marie Light – January 06, 2017

Joy Marie Light, 83 of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia died early Friday, January 06, 2017 in the Inn at Northwood Village where she has resided for the past two and a half years.

Born in the family home at Fry’s Valley on May 15, 1933, Joy was one of 13 children born to the late Charles E. and Mary D. Stuckey Kinsey.

Joy was a 1951 graduate of the former Gnadenhutten School. Later that year, Joy married Dr. John Light and together the couple reared four children. In 1967, Joy relocated to Logan, OH where she attended Hocking Technical Institute and became the first of the Kinsey family to graduate college. In her younger years, Joy attended church at Fry’s Valley Moravian Church and later became an active member of the First Baptist Church at Logan.

Joy retired from Anchor Hocking Glass as an executive secretary and relocated back to Tuscarawas County later in life. She enjoyed crocheting, basket weaving, collecting arrowheads and collecting glassware with her sister-in-law, Rhoda Jenkins of New Philadelphia. Joy also enjoyed spending time with her sister, Mary, at Paradise Lakes.

She is survived by her children, John K. (Terry) Light of Lanesville, IN, Judy Light of Logan, OH, Greg (Cheryl) Light of Marion, OH and Susan Moore of Akron; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Tamara, Lisa, Jennifer, Amber, Sarah, and Joy; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Horsfall, Marjorie Denney, Myrtle Kail, Ethel Medley, Grace Bruno, Florence Gibson, Harold, Duane, Herbert, Eugene, Howard, and Roy Kinsey.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, January 8, 2016 from 2-4 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Joy’s life will be held in the funeral home’s chapel on Monday at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Fry’s Valley Cemetery. All are invited to share in a meal and fellowship in the Geib Family Center following services.

