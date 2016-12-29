Joyce Ann Donohoe – December 28, 2016

Joyce Ann Donohoe, 77, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born January 1, 1939 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Janice Fern (Hayes) Besozzi.

A 1956 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, Joyce was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church. On June 23, 1962, she married Robert E. Donohoe who survives her, along with daughters, Sheri (Scott) Hicks and Debbie (Nathan) Morrison; grandchildren, Miranda (Allex), Andrew (Emilie), Ty and Trista; 3 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Richard Hodkinson and Everett Dean (Carolyn) Hodkinson. In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, she has been cremated without a public visitation or service.

