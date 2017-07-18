Joyce Jean Keffer – July 16, 2017

Joyce Jean Keffer, 77, of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.

A daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Kohler) Walton, Joyce was born January 7, 1940 at Tuscarawas, Ohio.

Joyce was a longtime professional housekeeper who cleaned many local physician’s homes and offices.

On March 23, 1965, Joyce married John William Keffer and the couple shared 33 years of marriage prior to John’s passing on December 26, 1998.

She is survived by her children, Ralph (Cindy) Demuth of Castaic, California, Kelly (Melvin Bryan) Bowe of Port Washington and Lisa (Doug) Baab of Bolivar; her grandchildren, Shawnte’ (Chuck) Cavanaugh, Missy (Dennis) Alexander, Channon (Craig Henderson) Horsfall, Shana Simmons, Johnny (Ashley) Keffer, Mark (Amber) Keffer, Brett (Laura) Bowe, Kameron Baab, Shane (Sara) Bowe, Kyle (Brittany) Baab, Jake Demuth, Dylan Demuth and step-grandchildren, Courtney Keffer and Andy Keffer; 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A brother, Curtis “Houg” Walton of New Philadelphia; sisters-in-law, Erma Walton and Francis Walton both of New Philadelphia; a daughter-in-law, Connie Keffer of Fresno; a step-son, James Keffer of Port Washington; her best friend of 45 years, Pat Savage of Port Washington and numerous nieces and nephews complete the family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her longtime companion, Mike Durisen; a son, Johnny Keffer; a daughter, Jeanne Ann Simmons; a grandson, Mike Keffer; a sister, Thelma McPeek; brothers, Henry, Fred and Russ Walton and a sister-in-law, Betty Walton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. A service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. in St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas with The Rev. A. Wallace Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. A luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia following the committal service.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Joyce by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.