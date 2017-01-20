Judith A. DeMattio – January 18, 2017

Judith A. DeMattio, 73, of New Philadelphia died at her home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Born May 6, 1943 she was a daughter of the late Raymond DeMattio and Vivienne Waltz DeMattio Maistrelli. Judy was also preceded in death by her step-father, Alfred Maistrelli.

She had been employed at Starlight Enterprises for many years. Judy loved listening to Elvis and traveling coast to coast with the Stillwell family.

She is survived by her brother, John Maistrelli of New Philadelphia; sister, Jan Gundy of Greenville, South Carolina; former brother in law, Len Gundy of New Philadelphia; nieces, Christine Stuart, Laurinda Wilson, Mary Lee Fox; nephew, Von Gundy; many loving great nieces and nephews; her wonderful care provider, Tammy (Rick) Stillwell and Tammy’s family, Ashley Burley, Aubri (Andrew) Gartrell, Zackery Burley, Addison and Jimmy Everett, Meagan and Robbie Stillwell.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 23rd at 2:00 pm in the Sacred Heart Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Judy may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Starlight Enterprises at 246 East High Ave., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Community Hospice.

