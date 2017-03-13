Julie A. Ryan – March 10, 2017

Julie A. Ryan, 53, of Dover died Friday, March 10, 2017 in the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief battle with cancer.

Julie had been employed at Zimmer Biomet with over 15 years of service.

Born February 26, 1964 in Canton she was a daughter of Jeane Riggs Evans of Dover and the late William Evans. Friends and family were the center of Julie’s life; she loved nothing more than spending time with her husband of 30 years, Jerry Ryan; daughters, Kelly (Andrew) Law and Kristen Ryan both of Bolivar and her brother, John (Jackie) Evans of Westfield Center.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Julie may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

