June Curtis – February 22, 2017

June Curtis, 85, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia.

Born June 8, 1931 in New Hagerstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Blanche Belle (Ritchie) Nign. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David A. Carpenter; second husband, Lewis “Frank” Curtis; daughter, Sandra Kay Tinney; sons, David and Michael Carpenter; and siblings, Walter, Francis, Charles, Clyde, and Lucille Nign, Agnes Guy, and Vi Cunningham; and granddaughter, Amy Abel..

June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who delighted in her family. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and solving word search puzzles in her spare time. She was Nazarene by faith.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Terri) Carpenter and Dennis Carpenter; daughters-in-law, Chris Carpenter and Karen Bolitho; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; brother, Edward (Vickie) Nign; brother-in-law, Ray Cunningham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with June’s wishes, she has been cremated and will be interred in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery. A private, family graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

